Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar's horror thriller 'Demonte Colony 3' to now hit screens for Pongal next year

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who had taken to his social media timelines to share the update, had then said, "The darkness is back. #DemonteColony3 Officially Censored 'A'. Not for the faint-hearted. Brace yourself. The darkness returns on September 10."

The makers of the film had, in April this year, announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Producer Sudhan Sundarm of Passion Studios had then said, “A director’s craftsmanship is not merely defined by narrative finesse or technical prowess, but equally by the discipline and commitment to deliver a project within its stipulated timeframe. 'Demonte Colony 3' has been mounted on an expansive scale."

"The film has been shot across diverse international and domestic locations, including Portugal, Malta, Leh–Ladakh, and Chennai. Given the magnitude of its star cast and technical ensemble, completing the production within schedule could have proven exceedingly arduous for any filmmaker. I was, in fact, prepared to extend both the shooting timeline and the budget, having been thoroughly captivated by the manner in which the film was taking shape. Nevertheless, director Ajay Gnanamuthu demonstrated exemplary discipline and punctuality, ensuring that the entire shoot was wrapped as planned within 80 days,” he informed.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu had, at the time of wrapping up shooting, said, “It is indeed a privilege for a franchise like 'Demonte Colony' to be supported by such a proficient producer. The journey of creating 'Demonte Colony 3' has been immensely fulfilling. Even the most demanding challenges appeared seamless, owing to the consistent and magnanimous support of the production team. Arulnithi’s conviction and dedication to the process were particularly inspiring. The technical crew and the entire cast stood as steadfast pillars, enabling us to complete the shoot within the planned 80-day schedule."