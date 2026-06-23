Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar's horror thriller 'Demonte Colony 3' to hit screens on September 11

Production house Passion Studios, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It said, "Just the thought of this place will give you shivers, thrills and nightmares. Brace yourself for the darkness!!! The doors of #DemonteColony3 is about to open!! Releasing worldwide on September 11."

For the unaware, the makers of the film had, in April this year, announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up