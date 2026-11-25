Rather than a conventional music video, the makers have released a lyrical video featuring beautifully illustrated artwork. Created in a warm, hand-drawn style, the visuals capture the journey of a romantic relationship, beginning with the meeting of a man and a woman and gradually unfolding into a series of affectionate and intimate moments.

Sai Pallavi’s character is illustrated with a bob haircut decorated with pink flowers. As the song moves forward, the artwork offers a glimpse into another phase of the couple’s life, portraying her character as pregnant. The illustrations further suggest that she is expecting twin girls, a detail that appears to connect with the imagery featured in the film’s first-look poster. Inji Vellam brings Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi together on screen for the first time.