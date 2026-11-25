CHENNAI: The makers of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming romantic drama Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, have unveiled the film’s first song, Aachi Aachi, on Wednesday. Composed by AR Rahman, the track is written by lyricist Ilango Krishnan and brought to life by singers Vaishali Samant and Sharanya Srinivas.
Rather than a conventional music video, the makers have released a lyrical video featuring beautifully illustrated artwork. Created in a warm, hand-drawn style, the visuals capture the journey of a romantic relationship, beginning with the meeting of a man and a woman and gradually unfolding into a series of affectionate and intimate moments.
Sai Pallavi’s character is illustrated with a bob haircut decorated with pink flowers. As the song moves forward, the artwork offers a glimpse into another phase of the couple’s life, portraying her character as pregnant. The illustrations further suggest that she is expecting twin girls, a detail that appears to connect with the imagery featured in the film’s first-look poster. Inji Vellam brings Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi together on screen for the first time.