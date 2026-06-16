ARR wishes Lydian Nadhaswaram more success

CHENNAI: Pointing out that it took a lot of courage, talent, determination and steadfastness to achieve, Oscar winner A R Rahman has now complemented young music sensation Lydian Nadhaswaram for having composed his first symphony ‘New Beginnings’, saying he hoped the young music director would achieve even more.
In a video clip, Rahman said, “Hi Lydian, we are all proud at KMMC for your achievement.
We are sure that you are going to climb even higher, writing more symphonies like what you have done now, the London Symphonic Orchestra. It takes a lot of courage, talent and determination and steadfastness to achieve. I hope you achieve even more and gradually rise up even more. God bless you!”
Lydian Nadhaswaram, while first announcing his music symphony, had said, “A humble symphony to the world in the title of “New Beginnings” which is Symphony No 1 of mine.. With the Universe’s blessings, and as per facts and data, I’m humbled to be recognised as the youngest Indian and Asian composer to compose and record an original symphony.”
The young music composer went on to add, “This symphony of ours has been played and recorded by one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by the legendary Matt Dunkley. The official Audio Launch & Premiere is happening on June 21, World Music Day, 4 PM onwards, at The Music Academy, Chennai.