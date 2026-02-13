ARR praises African kids’ Yethu dance video

CHENNAI: The video song Yethu from the film Moonwalk has become a huge hit on Instagram and is quickly going viral around the world.
People from countries including Africa, Japan, the USA, the UK, the UAE, France, and Sweden have joined the trend by sharing energetic dance reels inspired by the song.
Within just two weeks of its release, the song has crossed 11 million views on YouTube.
Social media reels featuring Yethu have also surpassed 100 million views. The trend, which began on January 27, continues to grow, with not only dancers but also musicians and instrumentalists recreating the song’s beats.
A popular African group, Hypers Kids Africa, shared a dance video set to Yethu. Legendary composer A R Rahman noticed their performance and commented, “Thank you for the love. You guys are terrific.”
The kids replied, “Happy to see your comment. We love you too.”
The exchange delighted fans and highlighted the song’s global appeal.
Many have also praised Prabhudeva for performing some of the song’s most challenging dance moves with ease.
His energetic performance, combined with AR Rahman’s powerful music and the vibrant visuals, has impressed audiences worldwide.