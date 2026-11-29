Directed by actor Arjun Sarja and produced by Anup Mohan under the banner Presidential Movies International, the screenplay for the film has been written by retired Indian Army officer Major Vijay Bhargav.

The ceremony, held at one of the most revered spiritual landmarks in the country, marked the beginning of an ambitious cinematic journey that will seek to bring a powerful chapter of contemporary Indian history to the big screen.

The makers described the occasion as a historic first for Indian cinema, with the film becoming the first movie to have its inaugural puja ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra in Ayodhya.

Director Arjun Sarja was present at the ceremony, accompanied by his wife, Niveditha Arjun. The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, eminent personalities and prominent guests from various walks of life, making it a grand and memorable occasion.

Sources close to the unit said that director Arjun Sarja and producer Anup Mohan shared a common vision for the project -- to create a film that transcended the boundaries of conventional commercial cinema and stood as a tribute to the entire nation.