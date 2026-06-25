Arjun Sarja's Blast begins streaming on OTT

Directed by debutant Subash K Raj, a former assistant to Pradeep Ranganathan, the film stars Arjun in the lead alongside Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan. Produced by AGS Entertainment, Blast revolves around the emotional bond between a father and his daughter, while blending it with high-octane action sequences.

The music is composed by KGF fame Ravi Basrur.