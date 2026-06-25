Arjun Sarja's Blast begins streaming on OTT

CHENNAI: Blast, starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, is now streaming on Netflix following a successful theatrical run.
Directed by debutant Subash K Raj, a former assistant to Pradeep Ranganathan, the film stars Arjun in the lead alongside Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan. Produced by AGS Entertainment, Blast revolves around the emotional bond between a father and his daughter, while blending it with high-octane action sequences.
The music is composed by KGF fame Ravi Basrur.
Released in theatres on May 28, Blast opened to positive word of mouth, leading to increased demand and prompting exhibitors to add more shows. The action entertainer reportedly emerged as a commercial success, grossing over Rs 70 crore worldwide, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
In its third week, the film expanded its run in Kerala with releases across more than 250 screens. Having completed a 25-day theatrical run, Blast is said to have recorded one of the biggest box-office performances of Arjun's career.