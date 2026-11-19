CHENNAI: Actor, director and producer Arjun Sarja has hit back at reports making derogatory allegations about his elder daughter, Aishwarya, on social media and in some media outlets. In a lengthy Instagram post, he condemned the circulation of baseless claims about her personal life and revealed that he had lodged a formal complaint with the concerned authorities
Several online reports have alleged trouble in Aishwarya's marriage to Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor Thambi Ramaiah. The speculation reportedly gained attention following Umapathy's limited presence at the wedding of Arjun Sarja's younger daughter. Some reports also made personal allegations against Aishwarya, including labelling her an alcoholic.
Reacting strongly to these claims, Arjun Sarja criticised sections of the media for spreading unverified information and targeting his daughter. “Respect and dignity should never be negotiable,” he wrote.
Acknowledging that public figures are often subjected to scrutiny, the actor said there was a difference between speculation and deliberately spreading false allegations. “As actors, we understand that public life inevitably invites speculation and scrutiny. However, there is a clear distinction between speculation and the deliberate propagation of baseless allegations. Public scrutiny does not give anyone the licence to invent narratives or engage in character assassination,” he stated.
He also called the allegations against his daughter, particularly those questioning her personal choices and labelling her an alcoholic, irresponsible and unacceptable.
Arjun Sarja said his family had generally chosen to remain silent in the face of speculation but decided to take action after the reports continued to circulate. “We have always believed that silence is often the most dignified response. But silence should never be mistaken for acceptance, nor should it allow misinformation to be repeatedly circulated and amplified. We have therefore taken the appropriate steps by lodging a formal complaint with the concerned authorities,” he added.
Emphasising that the issue extended beyond his family, the actor spoke about the impact of public judgement on women and their personal lives. He said such allegations could be particularly damaging to women who might not have the support of their families. “As a father, I will always stand by my daughter and her right to live with dignity, independence and freedom,” he wrote.