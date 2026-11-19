Several online reports have alleged trouble in Aishwarya's marriage to Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor Thambi Ramaiah. The speculation reportedly gained attention following Umapathy's limited presence at the wedding of Arjun Sarja's younger daughter. Some reports also made personal allegations against Aishwarya, including labelling her an alcoholic.

Reacting strongly to these claims, Arjun Sarja criticised sections of the media for spreading unverified information and targeting his daughter. “Respect and dignity should never be negotiable,” he wrote.

Acknowledging that public figures are often subjected to scrutiny, the actor said there was a difference between speculation and deliberately spreading false allegations. “As actors, we understand that public life inevitably invites speculation and scrutiny. However, there is a clear distinction between speculation and the deliberate propagation of baseless allegations. Public scrutiny does not give anyone the licence to invent narratives or engage in character assassination,” he stated.

He also called the allegations against his daughter, particularly those questioning her personal choices and labelling her an alcoholic, irresponsible and unacceptable.