Arjun Sarja opens up on Blast, Gen Z filmmakers and Tamil cinema trends

He lauds his co-star, Preity Mukundan. “She has done a tremendous job. You will know when you watch the film. Apart from that Abhirami too has played her part really well. Both these women have done commendable work,” adds Arjun.

Be it seasoned directors or debutants, Arjun has not shied away from working with them. “Gen Z filmmakers,” he says. “They have fresh ideas, but again, experience comes into play. The young filmmakers bounce nice ideas but we as veterans need to gauge whether or not they can execute a story well,” he remarks.

Arjun has delivered blockbusters Gentleman, Jai Hind and Mudhalvan and has seen Tamil cinema’s several transitions. However, it hasn’t been a bed of roses for the industry in the last decade. “It is because there is a lack of planning as far as I have seen. A film needs a lot of planning on how it should be filmed and marketed. I have seen lots of directors setting up camera angles while filming, which takes a lot of time and production costs rise. This wasn’t the case a few years ago,” he tells us.

Arjun also opens up that he is all set for his next directorial. “The film will go on floors in the next three months. There will be an official announcement on it.”

Gen Z filmmakers have fresh ideas, but again, experience comes into play. We as veterans need to gauge whether or not they can execute a story well