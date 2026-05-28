Arjun Sarja opens up on Blast, Gen Z filmmakers and Tamil cinema trends

CHENNAI: Actor-director Arjun Sarja shares the pivotal reasons that compelled him to sign the film Blast. He emphasises why martial arts selfdefense is crucial for everyone today, while offering bold, straightforward insights on the current state and trends of Tamil cinema
Actor Arjun’s promotional videos for Blast have gone viral. We dial the actor up as the film is all set to hit the screens in a few hours and he says, “Blast is a story I said ‘yes’ to among several stories I have been listening to from various directors.” He brings a lot of experience to the table along with him to a movie set as he has seen the constant evolution of Tamil cinema over the last few decades.
“As you mentioned experience, that is what I fear the most about. I have played antagonists in films like Kadal, Irumbuthirai and then there is a commercial entertainer like Leo. When people watch me in such films, I want them to say that Arjun, with all his experience, has made the right decision. If I make bad ones, the first thing I would be hearing is that an actor with so much experience has still made bad choices. So, it makes me conscious of what I choose. There should be a balance in saying ‘yes’ and ‘no’,” he elaborates.
The trailer of Blast has predominantly received positive reviews among netizens on the internet. The story revolves around mixed martial arts. Arjun himself is a green belt 2 holder in martial arts. “Knowing martial arts helped me in getting into the skin of the character for Blast. But there were a couple of important things that made me agree to the film. We see a lot of news of physical harassment cases today. As we speak, there will be tickers on news channels dealing with such cases everywhere. Police cannot be present in many places at the same time. In such times, everyone needs to learn self-defense. We are at a day and time where there should be a cop within each of us to protect ourselves from anti-social elements. That is what Blast talks about. Moreover, it has commercial elements in the right place,” says the actor.
He lauds his co-star, Preity Mukundan. “She has done a tremendous job. You will know when you watch the film. Apart from that Abhirami too has played her part really well. Both these women have done commendable work,” adds Arjun.
Be it seasoned directors or debutants, Arjun has not shied away from working with them. “Gen Z filmmakers,” he says. “They have fresh ideas, but again, experience comes into play. The young filmmakers bounce nice ideas but we as veterans need to gauge whether or not they can execute a story well,” he remarks.
Arjun has delivered blockbusters Gentleman, Jai Hind and Mudhalvan and has seen Tamil cinema’s several transitions. However, it hasn’t been a bed of roses for the industry in the last decade. “It is because there is a lack of planning as far as I have seen. A film needs a lot of planning on how it should be filmed and marketed. I have seen lots of directors setting up camera angles while filming, which takes a lot of time and production costs rise. This wasn’t the case a few years ago,” he tells us.
Arjun also opens up that he is all set for his next directorial. “The film will go on floors in the next three months. There will be an official announcement on it.”
Gen Z filmmakers have fresh ideas, but again, experience comes into play. We as veterans need to gauge whether or not they can execute a story well