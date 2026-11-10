Arjun Sarja joins Polimera 3 as Viraavi

CHENNAI: The makers of the supernatural thriller franchise Polimera have unveiled the first glimpse of its third instalment, Polimera 3, introducing Action King Arjun Sarja as Viraavi. Released on the occasion of Diwali, the glimpse showcases the actor in a powerful warrior avatar, adding a new dimension to the franchise. Directed by Dr. Anil Vishwanath, the film is set for a multilingual release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
The glimpse opens with mysterious visuals inside a temple, building an atmosphere around Amavasya and featuring striking imagery of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, followed by the reveal of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy. It then shifts to the dark supernatural world of the franchise, showing Satyam Rajesh reprising his role as Komaraiah, performing black magic. The highlight is Arjun Sarja’s introduction as Viraavi, with his imposing appearance and sword-wielding pose adding to the intrigue.
The franchise began with Maa Oori Polimera, which gained popularity on OTT, while its sequel emerged as a theatrical success. Polimera 3 also stars Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu, Baladitya and Rakendu Mouli. The film is produced by Vamsi Nandipati and Bharath Narang under Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.