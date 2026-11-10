Arjun Sarja joins Polimera 3 as Viraavi

The glimpse opens with mysterious visuals inside a temple, building an atmosphere around Amavasya and featuring striking imagery of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, followed by the reveal of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy. It then shifts to the dark supernatural world of the franchise, showing Satyam Rajesh reprising his role as Komaraiah, performing black magic. The highlight is Arjun Sarja’s introduction as Viraavi, with his imposing appearance and sword-wielding pose adding to the intrigue.