Arjun Das's team trashes rumours on actor's engagement

Yuvraaj, the publicist of the actor, took to his X timeline to trash rumours on the actor's engagement. He wrote, "Dear all, This to clarify that there is no truth in rumours doing the rounds on actor @iam_arjundas's wedding. Request friends from the media to please check with us and verify facts before putting out such news reports."

Earlier in the day, social media was abuzz with rumours that the actor was to get engaged later this week in a closed ceremony that would be attended by only close family and friends. The rumour mills worked overtime to suggest that the actor's wedding too would be a closed affair.