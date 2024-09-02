Arjun Das’s next titled Bomb; first look unveiled

CHENNAI: Actor Arjun Das, who was last seen in Santha Kumar’s Rasavathi, revealed the first look and title of his next film. Titled Bomb, the film is helmed by Vishal Venkat of Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal fame.

Billed to be a commercial entertaining drama, Bomb deals with the weird theories of life. The star cast includes Kaali Venkat, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli and Balasaravanan.

During the launch event, filmmaker Vishal Venkat thanked the cast and crew and said, “Bomb has many interesting elements and we have made the film in a fun and entertaining manner.” Arjun Das added, “This film is very special to me. And I thank D Imman for suggesting me for the role. I hope the audience will like this entertainer.”

D Imman is the music composer and Rajkumar PM is behind the camera. Prasanna GK is taking care of the cuts. Sudha Sukumar and Sukumar Balakrishnan are producing Bomb, under the banners Gembrio Pictures and Gembrio Media and Entertainment.

The film is in the final stages of shooting.