Arjun Das wins best actor award for ‘Rasavathi’ at New Jersey Indian and International Film festival

CHENNAI: Actor Arjun Das, who plays the antagonist in actor Ajith Kumar’s just released film ‘Good Bad Ugly’, has won the award for Best Actor for his performance in the critically acclaimed romantic crime drama ‘Rasavathi’ at the New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival.

Santhakumar, the director of ‘Rasavathi –The Alchemist’, shared the happy news on his timeline on X.

He wrote, “Arjun Das won the “Best Actor award” for the movie ‘Rasavathi’ from New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival - 2024 Congratulations GBU Villain ArjunDas. #Arjundas #Rasavathi #GoodBadUgly @iam_arjundas”

This is not the first award that the film has won. Earlier this year, the critically acclaimed film, featuring actors Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, won the award for Best Sound Design at the London International Film Festival 2025.

Sound engineer Tapas Nayak’s work in ‘Rasavathi’ won the Award defeating nine other films from around the globe. The other nominees that competed with ‘Rasavathi’ for that award were ‘Nobody wants to shoot a woman’, ‘Black, Queer& Done’, ‘Perfect Meal - My dear’, ‘Let's eat together’, ‘The Chocolate Club’, ‘Culture Vs War. Liberov’, ‘The Therapy’, ‘We will not be silenced’, ‘Dawn At Gougane Barra’.

Apart from the category of Best Sound Design, Rasavathi –The Alchemist had also gained nominations in five other categories. They were Best Director of a Foreign Language Film, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Editing of a Foreign Language Film, Outstanding Actor in a Foreign Language Film and Outstanding Actress in a Foreign Language Film.

Apart from Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran, the film also featured a host of actors including Sujith Shankar, Ramya Subramanian, G.M. Sundar, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujatha and Rishikanth.

The critically acclaimed film had music by SS Thaman. Interestingly, ‘Rasavathi’ was the third film for which Santhakumar had joined hands with Thaman.

The film had two cinematographers in Saravanan Elavarasu and Sivakumar. V J Sabu Joseph handled the film’s editing work. Sathish Krishnan was the dance choreographer for the film, which had art direction by Sivaraj and sound effects by Sethu. Tapas Nayak was in charge for sound mixing.