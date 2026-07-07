Arjun Das-starrer 'Super Hero' first look released; Sandy to play antagonist!

Soldiers Film Factory, one of the production houses presenting the much-awaited film, took to its social media timelines to share the first look poster of the film.

It wrote, "Every child grows up believing Superheroes are real.And they’re right! Here’s the First Look of #SUPERHERO. @sinish_s presents A clean commercial family entertainer. Second Look on July 8 from the #WorldofSUPERHERO. @iam_arjundas @iamSandy_Off #KsSinish @shanicucic96."

Sources in the know claim that the makers will be unveiling two more looks of this film that will give more insight about the film’s world and premise.