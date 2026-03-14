Arjun Das-starrer 'Rasavathi' wins Best Cinematography award at London International Filmmakers Festival

Congratulations to Saravanan Elavarasu and Siva ! This marks the seventh International award for #Rasavathi @saranelavarasu." It may be recalled that the film had been nominated in five categories in the International competition section of the Nice International Film Festival in France last year. Director Santhakumar had then taken to his X timeline to break the happy news.

He wrote, "Respect and recognition for a Tamil movie “RASAVATHI’ from FRANCE. Officially selected for the International competition in five categories. #Rasavathi." 'Rasavathi' has come in for a lot of praise in the international circuit, winning awards in several festivals across the globe. In fact, the film fetched actor Arjun Das the award for Best Actor at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, back home in India. Actor Arjundas played a Siddha doctor called 'Sadasiva Pandiyan' in the film that was selected from over 700 movie entries at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2025.