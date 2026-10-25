Arjun Das-starrer John Doe's makers reveal actress Srishti's character in film

Arka Mediaworks, which is one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to reveal Srishti's character in the film.

It wrote, "She has lost more than anyone knows, and she still chooses to stay strong for her family. But when the house goes silent she asks herself #NaanPodhuma? Meet Darshana from the world of #JohnDoe. Releasing this November in cinemas near you. Written & Directed by @memadhumita."

Director Madhumita, for her part, welcomed Srishti to the Tamil film industry. She wrote, "Meet Darshana from #JohnDoe Happy to introduce @srish_singh to our Tamizh industry. #whoishe #naanpodhuma."

One of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars, Arjun Das, will be seen playing playing the lead in the film. The makers have already announced that he plays a character called Chandru in the film.

Actor Arjun Das, who shared his first look poster from the film on his social media timelines, wrote, " 'Naan podhuma? (Am I enough?)' A question that haunts CHANDRU. A question we’ve all asked ourselves, perhaps. Somewhere in his search, I found a little of myself too. Meet CHANDRU from the world of #JohnDoe. Releasing this November in cinemas near you :) Written & Directed by @memadhumita. Produced by @arkamediaworks @devineni_prasad @Shobu_ Presented by @agscinemas."

Sanchana Natarajan plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Zaara Vineet Chandhoke and Nirav in pivotal roles.