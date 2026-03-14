Arjun Das’ social media post leads to ‘Once More’ reveal

A day earlier, Arjun Das had posted a cryptic message on social media about love and heartbreak that caught the attention of fans. The post read: “When you love someone so very much and they end up breaking your heart, how does one possibly move on?” The actor later revealed that the message was part of the build-up to his upcoming romantic film Once More.

The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Vignesh Srikanth and produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan's Million Dollar Studios.