Arjun Das’ social media post leads to ‘Once More’ reveal

CHENNAI: The makers of Once More, starring Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles, have announced that the film will be released in theatres this summer.
A day earlier, Arjun Das had posted a cryptic message on social media about love and heartbreak that caught the attention of fans. The post read: “When you love someone so very much and they end up breaking your heart, how does one possibly move on?” The actor later revealed that the message was part of the build-up to his upcoming romantic film Once More.
The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Vignesh Srikanth and produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan's Million Dollar Studios.
Cinematography for the film has been handled by Aravind Viswanathan, while editing has been done by Nash. Art direction has been overseen by Raj Kamal and the costumes have been designed by Navadevi Rajkumar.
Music for the film has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. He has earlier composed music for several films including Hridayam, Ini Utharam, Sesham Mike-il Fathima, Kushi and Hi Nanna.
The songs of Once More have already been released and have received a warm response from the audience.
The film shares its title with a 1997 movie directed by SA Chandrasekhar, starring Sivaji Ganesan, Vijay, Saroja Devi, and featuring Simran in her Tamil debut.