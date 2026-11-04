Arjun Das lends his voice to Naan Podhuma, first single from John Doe

CHENNAI: The makers of director Madhumita’s upcoming psychological thriller John Doe have released Naan Podhuma, the film’s first single, featuring lead rap vocals by actor Arjun Das.
The track also features vocals by Malavika, with rap lyrics penned by Arcus Aryian and The Artist 404. The latter has composed and arranged the song, marking the musical introduction of the masked artist whose identity continues to remain a mystery.
The Artist 404 had appeared at the film’s pre-release event without revealing their face. Drawing inspiration from masked international musicians who keep their identities concealed, the artist has made music the focus of their introduction.
John Doe stars Arjun Das, Sanchana Natarajan, Srishti, Anupama Kumar, Archana Chandhoke, Badava Gopi, Zaara Vineet Chandhoke and Niirav S. Written and directed by Madhumita, the film is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Mediaworks, with Kishore Kedari and Madhumita as co-producers.
With cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman and editing by Vijay Venkataramanan, the film is slated for a theatrical release on November 13.