Arjun Das lends his voice to Naan Podhuma, first single from John Doe

The track also features vocals by Malavika, with rap lyrics penned by Arcus Aryian and The Artist 404. The latter has composed and arranged the song, marking the musical introduction of the masked artist whose identity continues to remain a mystery.

The Artist 404 had appeared at the film’s pre-release event without revealing their face. Drawing inspiration from masked international musicians who keep their identities concealed, the artist has made music the focus of their introduction.