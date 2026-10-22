Arjun Das dons cop uniform for the first time in John Doe

Written and directed by Madhumita, the film has Nicholas Chevaillier as co-writer of the story and screenplay. It also features Sanjana Natarajan, Srushti, Zara Vineeth Chandok and Nirav, among others. Preetha Jayaraman ISC has handled the cinematography, while Mujeeb Majeed has composed the music, with additional music by Artist 404. Vijay Venkataramanan is the production designer.

The first-look poster features Arjun Das as Chandru, dressed in a police uniform and holding a doll, hinting at the mystery surrounding the film’s central character. The director describes the film as an investigation into the identity of John Doe, raising questions about whether he is a victim, a murderer, a missing child or someone who has never been found.