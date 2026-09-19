Arjun Das, Aishwarya Lekshmi's Tamil series ‘#Love’ to premiere on October 2

Soundarya Rajinikanth, who has produced the series, is also its showrunner.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Balaji Mohan, the series is to be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

#Love has been written by Nirmal Williams, with Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty joining in as co-writers.

Set against the vibrant world of rival dating apps 'FOUND' and 'Find My Bae', '#Love' follows founders Tara and Matthew, who've built entire businesses matching everyone else... Except for themselves.

Netflix India Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill said, “This has been a defining year for us, as we’ve deepened our investment in storytelling from the South of India — and #LOVE is a title we’re especially excited about."