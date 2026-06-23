Arjun Das about working in Pawan Kalyan's OG2: If Annaya calls, I will be there

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Arjun Das, while replying to a question on whether he had received a confirmation that he would be a part of the sequel of Pawan Kalyan's 'OG2', said, " I am assuming I should be a part of it because he has asked me to take her to Bombay and leave in part one. But again, I think it is too initial as of now because we have just started discussions in the movie.

We don't have clarity in terms of when they are going to start shooting. But if Pawan sir calls me... I call him Annaya now...So, if Annaya calls, I will be there. There are no second thoughts about it."