Arjun Chidambaram plays Abraham in Arjun Sarja, Priety Mukhundhan's 'Blast'

Taking to its social media timelines, well known production house AGS Entertainment, which is producing the film, said, " Meet Abraham from the world of BLAST. #BlastFromMay28 #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh #KalpathiSSuresh @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @venkat_manickam @Ags_production."

The film is slated for release on May 28. The Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate. The makers had in February this year, announced that the shooting of the film had been wrapped.