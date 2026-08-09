Arivu calls out extraction in Tamil indie, gaana music

CHENNAI: Rapper and lyricist Arivu has sparked a discussion on credit, ownership and representation in Tamil independent and gaana music with a strongly worded social media post.
Sharing a “Caution” message, Arivu alleged that some “elite musicians” take melodies, compositions and ideas rooted in working-class culture and package them as “collaboration” or “independent music”.
“Too often, the original creators are left without meaningful credit, ownership or economic benefit. This isn't a collaboration. This is extraction,” he wrote.
Arivu did not name any individual in the post. However, his comments have drawn attention in the context of his long-running dispute over Enjoy Enjaami, the 2021 independent hit featuring Arivu and Dhee, with music by Santhosh Narayanan.
The discussion around the song resurfaced in March this year, when Arivu claimed that he had written the lyrics and composed the main vocal melody based on his cultural history and lived experience, and questioned the credit and compensation he received.
Santhosh Narayanan disputed several of these claims, saying the song was a collaborative creation and outlining his own contributions to its composition and production.
Arivu’s latest post, however, does not directly identify anyone, leaving the musicians he refers to unspecified.