Arikomban set for December 11 release

The makers have recently released the film's teaser, offering a glimpse into its world.

Written, directed and produced by Mithun Maheshwaran, the film also features him in the lead role. Mithun has previously acted in films such as Chennaiyil Oru Naal, Engaeyum Eppothum and Biriyani.

The film revolves around the titular elephant and the lives of people living close to forest areas. Drawing inspiration from real-life incidents, Arikomban promises a mix of action and emotional drama.

Devika Krishnan plays the female lead. Aneeshlal RS is handling the cinematography, while B Praveen is in charge of editing. The music is composed by Sagishna Xavier. The film was shot across the Pachamalai and Kollimalai hill regions of Tamil Nadu.