Archana Kalpathi appointed to TN panel for selection of non-hereditary temple trustees

CHENNAI: Film producer Archana Kalpathi Aghoram has been appointed as a member of a seven-member State-level committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to select eligible applicants for appointment as non-hereditary temple trustees, as per a Maalaimalar report.
The committee will scrutinise applications and prepare a list of eligible candidates for appointment as trustees of temples covered under Section 46(iii) of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959.
The panel was constituted following the expiry of the previous committee's two-year tenure on July 24, 2026, based on a recommendation by the HR&CE Commissioner.
Sivagnana Palaya Swamigal of Mailam Bommapura Aadheenam has been appointed chairman, while Dr K Ramanathan, former Director of the Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research, is the vice-chairman.
The other members include retired IAS officer PR Sampath, retired District and Sessions Judge Dr Ramananthan, and spiritual speaker Sumathi Sri.
Archana Kalpathi is the Creative Producer of AGS Entertainment, widely recognised for producing Chief Minister Vijay's blockbuster films Bigil (2019) and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) (2024).