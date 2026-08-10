Archana Kalpathi appointed to TN panel for selection of non-hereditary temple trustees

The committee will scrutinise applications and prepare a list of eligible candidates for appointment as trustees of temples covered under Section 46(iii) of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959.

The panel was constituted following the expiry of the previous committee's two-year tenure on July 24, 2026, based on a recommendation by the HR&CE Commissioner.

Sivagnana Palaya Swamigal of Mailam Bommapura Aadheenam has been appointed chairman, while Dr K Ramanathan, former Director of the Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research, is the vice-chairman.