Arasan's next schedule begins; Simbu joins unit

It may be recalled that well known producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose production house V Creations is producing this film, had disclosed earlier this year that Silambarasan, who is fondly referred to as Simbu by his fans, had only recently returned to India after his brief holiday in a foreign country and that the next schedule of the film would begin in March.

Thanu had also confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi was very much a part of the project and that reports claiming he was not there in the film were baseless. The producer also confirmed that scenes featuring Vijay Sethupathi along with Simbu would be shot in the upcoming schedule.

The unit of the film had wrapped up its first schedule, which was going on at Kovilpatti, on December 21 last year. The second schedule of the film began in January and was completed soon after. Now, the unit has begun the third schedule in Chennai.