‘Arasan’ will not release for Pongal 2027, says Silambarasan TR

CHENNAI: Actor Silambarasan TR has confirmed that Arasan, his much-awaited collaboration with filmmaker Vetrimaaran, will not release for Pongal 2027 as previously expected.
Speaking about the film, Silambarasan said Arasan is not a small-scale project and will depict his character’s journey from his younger years to old age. “I will be portraying the character across different stages of his life, which requires me to appear in several different looks and get-ups,” he said.
The actor, who is working with music composer Anirudh on the film, added that Arasan would be a project that makes the Tamil film industry proud, drawing a comparison with the pan-Indian reception to the Hindi film Dhurandhar.
Addressing the release plans, Silambarasan said the team did not want to compromise on the film’s quality. "Many have been expecting Arasan to release for Pongal 2027. Unfortunately, the film will not be arriving as a Pongal release. We do not want to compromise on the quality of the film in any way."
He added that Arasan would make a strong impact and leave audiences proud of the film.
Instead of a Pongal release, the team will unveil an exclusive glimpse titled ‘The World of Arasan’ in theatres during the Diwali festive period.
Directed by Vetrimaaran, Arasan stars Silambarasan, Priyanka Mohan, Ameer, Samuthirakani, Kishore and Andrea, among others. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations, the film is set in the filmmaker’s Vada Chennai universe and features new characters in a large-scale action entertainer.