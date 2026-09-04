‘Arasan’ will not release for Pongal 2027, says Silambarasan TR

Speaking about the film, Silambarasan said Arasan is not a small-scale project and will depict his character’s journey from his younger years to old age. “I will be portraying the character across different stages of his life, which requires me to appear in several different looks and get-ups,” he said.

The actor, who is working with music composer Anirudh on the film, added that Arasan would be a project that makes the Tamil film industry proud, drawing a comparison with the pan-Indian reception to the Hindi film Dhurandhar.