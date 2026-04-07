Arasan stalled; SIAA to mediate

This hasn’t gone well with STR, who has approached Nadigar Sangam and has issued a detailed letter. We also hear that Vishal Krishna, the General Secretary of the body, will have a discussion with FEFSI and Tamil Film Producers’ Council on Wednesday. In his letter, the actor has mentioned that “Such conduct was not a genuine negotiation but rather a coordinated attempt to exert pressure and extract money without any legal justification.”

He also called out FEFSI for being biased and mentioned that a third party should not be involved in a negotiation between a producer and an actor. We contacted RK Selvamani, who responded saying, “We have an agreement with TFPC that our workers shouldn’t be attending shoots, where actors haven’t paid their dues for the previous films or those who are irregular to shoots.

Tomorrow, we have a meeting with Nadigar Sangam and TFPC. Once, the latter gives us an NoC, we would send our workers to the sets of Arasan. In fact, Kalaipuli S Thanu should have submitted the film’s budget, number of days of shoot and dates. He hasn’t done that so far and the shooting that was supposed to start in December hasn’t started yet either.” However, contrary to Selvamani’s claims, the team of Arasan has completed 18 days of shoot in Kovilpatti and Chennai.

Apart from Arasan, workers weren’t permitted to be on sets of an ad film shoot, which has STR as its brand ambassador. The actor in his statement added that he is subjected to mental stress apart from his reputation going for a toss.