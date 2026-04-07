Arasan stalled; SIAA to mediate

The shoot of Silambarasan TR’s Arasan started off smoothly at a studio in the city. However, in a new twist in the tale, the shoot has now been stalled. Upon contacting industry sources, DT Next learns that producer Ishari K Ganesh has approached Film Employees Federation of South India, helmed by director RK Selvamani to stop his workers from showing up on the sets of the Silambarasan-Vetrimaaran project until the actor pays the ‘loss incurred’ by Corona Kumar-- a project that was supposed to be produced by Vels Film International and headlined by STR.
However, the Madras High Court directed Silambarasan to pay a deposit of Rs 1 crore, and was subsequently referred to arbitration before the claims and counter claims were withdrawn. “Now Ishari K Ganesh has demanded that STR pays the interest as well, which accounts to Rs 12.50 crore. In fact, the actor has agreed to pay up to Rs 5 crore as he had taken an advance of Rs 1 crore from his remuneration. Now, Vels has reduced the demand to Rs 7.5 crore,” a source told DT Next.
This hasn’t gone well with STR, who has approached Nadigar Sangam and has issued a detailed letter. We also hear that Vishal Krishna, the General Secretary of the body, will have a discussion with FEFSI and Tamil Film Producers’ Council on Wednesday. In his letter, the actor has mentioned that “Such conduct was not a genuine negotiation but rather a coordinated attempt to exert pressure and extract money without any legal justification.”
He also called out FEFSI for being biased and mentioned that a third party should not be involved in a negotiation between a producer and an actor. We contacted RK Selvamani, who responded saying, “We have an agreement with TFPC that our workers shouldn’t be attending shoots, where actors haven’t paid their dues for the previous films or those who are irregular to shoots.
Tomorrow, we have a meeting with Nadigar Sangam and TFPC. Once, the latter gives us an NoC, we would send our workers to the sets of Arasan. In fact, Kalaipuli S Thanu should have submitted the film’s budget, number of days of shoot and dates. He hasn’t done that so far and the shooting that was supposed to start in December hasn’t started yet either.” However, contrary to Selvamani’s claims, the team of Arasan has completed 18 days of shoot in Kovilpatti and Chennai.
Apart from Arasan, workers weren’t permitted to be on sets of an ad film shoot, which has STR as its brand ambassador. The actor in his statement added that he is subjected to mental stress apart from his reputation going for a toss.
T Rajendar bats for son Silambarasan
T Rajendar appeared as STR’s lawyer in the Corona Kumar case. “Despite the case favouring Silambarasan, it is unfair of Ishari K Ganesh and TFPC to stop Arasan’s shooting. I request Nadigar Sangam to intervene in this issue and amicably solve this issue. Also, going against a court verdict is disheartening, especially during assembly elections scheduled to take place this month. I am planning to conduct a press meet on this matter,” he said in a press release.