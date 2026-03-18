AR Rahman to score music for Mani Ratnam's film with Vijay Sethupathi

Rahman, who has been working with Mani Ratnam from the pan Indian blockbuster 'Roja', which released in 1992, shares a unique bond with the ace filmmaker. In fact, sources suggest that Rahman may have already composed a song for this film, which is touted to be a romantic entertainer.

For the unaware, shooting for Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is expected to start this summer. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the film is likely to begin in July this year. Although there have been no official announcements regarding the cast and crew yet, this upcoming film, which is being produced by Mani Ratnam's own production house Madras Talkies, is likely to feature actress Sai Pallavi as the female lead.