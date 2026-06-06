AR Rahman to pay musical tribute to BSF soldiers at Attari Border

The Padma Bhushan awardee, two-time Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning composer Rahman will perform at the Attari Border paying homage to the brave men and women of the BSF who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the nation.

Titled ‘Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts’, the special performance by the team of Main Vaapas Aaunga is a heartfelt expression of gratitude and deep respect for the courage, sacrifice and commitment.