AR Rahman on the soundtrack of his primary Arabic film ‘Baab’: It was a rewarding creative journey

Featuring Shaimaa El Fadul as Wahida, Huda Alghanem as Umi Fatma, Meera Almidfa as Amal, Mansoor Alnoamani as Tariq, Sabiha Majgaonkar as Surooji and Elham Al Marzooqi as Lulwa, "Baab" revolves around the life of Wahida, who comes across some cassette tapes hidden behind a green door, unraveling the truth about her twin sister's death. The technical crew of the drama further features Rogier Stoffers as the head of the camera work, along with Sebastian Funke as the editor.

The "Baab" Original Motion Picture soundtrack is streaming on all major platforms. During his illustrious career spanning around three decades, A R Rahman has scored music for many renowned films, such as the Academy Award-winning "Slumdog Millionaire", "127 Hours", "Couples Retreat", "The Chinese epic Warriors of Heaven and Earth", and "Pelé: Birth of a Legend", to name just a few.

After spreading his music through Hollywood, Asia, and Europe, AR Rahman has now made a landmark addition with his first Arabic-language film project.