AR Rahman leads musical showcase of Ramayana in Chennai

Retold through plays, television shows and films over the years, the Ramayana remains one of India’s oldest and most revered epics. Producer Namit Malhotra’s upcoming film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is an ambitious cinematic adaptation that brings together composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravie Dubey and Sunny Deol, among others.

Organised by Amazon Music, the film’s official music streaming partner, the evening opened with a children’s choir performing the Tamil version of Jai Jai Ram. Namit and Tiwari spoke about their journey of bringing the epic to the big screen, highlighting its cultural roots, universal appeal and their connection with the Tamil language.

Namit then invited Rahman on stage, where the composer performed Jai Jai Ram alongside singer Chinmayi Sripaada. Cast members Rakul Preet Singh, Ravie Dubey, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash also shared their experiences of being part of the ambitious cinematic project.