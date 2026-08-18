AR Rahman launches search for Tamil Idol

The auditions are not limited to those who can attend in person. Participants from anywhere can also audition through the Sony LIV app by selecting the Tamil Idol Audition section and completing the registration process with their personal details.

The talent hunt comes as Rahman continues to expand his work across languages and industries. He recently unveiled the soundtrack for Baab, an Arabic psychological fantasy thriller directed by Nayla Al Khaja, marking his first collaboration on an Arabic film.

The Baab soundtrack features 10 compositions and was released through Rahman’s music label KM Musiq, with worldwide distribution by Divo.