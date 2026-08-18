AR Rahman launches search for Tamil Idol

CHENNAI: Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman is set to lead the search for Tamil Nadu’s next singing sensation with Tamil Idol, a statewide talent hunt that will invite aspiring singers from across the state to audition for the new show. Sony Vizha unveiled Tamil Idol as the first-ever Tamil edition of the globally recognised singing competition format.
Auditions will open from August 18, with aspiring singers able to register through the Sony LIV app. Speaking about the show, Rahman said, “The search for new voices is at the heart of music, voices that go on to reach millions.” He added that the journey would help uncover new talent, fresh perspectives and stories from different generations, while bringing together voices from across Tamil Nadu on one platform.
The auditions are not limited to those who can attend in person. Participants from anywhere can also audition through the Sony LIV app by selecting the Tamil Idol Audition section and completing the registration process with their personal details.
The talent hunt comes as Rahman continues to expand his work across languages and industries. He recently unveiled the soundtrack for Baab, an Arabic psychological fantasy thriller directed by Nayla Al Khaja, marking his first collaboration on an Arabic film.
The Baab soundtrack features 10 compositions and was released through Rahman’s music label KM Musiq, with worldwide distribution by Divo.