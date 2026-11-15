AR Rahman & Hans Zimmer have captured musical DNA of Indian epic 'Ramayana': Armaan Malik

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari of "Dangal" fame.

Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have collaborated on the film's score, while Malik has lent his voice to the Kannada track 'Managala Sangama', the wedding song picturised on Kapoor and Pallavi.

"With a legacy like 'Ramayana', there is naturally a massive wave of emotion and expectation attached to it... However, I believe there is absolutely no better duo than AR Rahman sir and Hans Zimmer to capture the musical DNA of 'Ramayana'.

"They have given it the exact larger than life cinematic glory that a project of this scale truly deserves," Malik told PTI in an interview, adding that he did not get an opportunity to interact directly with Zimmer.

The Hindi version of the Kannada song, titled 'Mangal Rang', faced criticism from netizens over its qawwali-style beats and Sufi-inspired musical arrangement.

However, Malik said he did not let the online criticism influence his work, placing complete trust in the creative vision of the celebrated composer duo.

“When collaborating with someone like Rahman sir, you just completely surrender to his musical vision. I went into the studio with absolute trust, rather than letting external opinions or internet debates weigh me down,” he said.

"You can never predict how the public will react, but you can control your own honesty and dedication to the art. The entire team poured their hearts into this, and I truly hope listeners feel that pure devotion in whichever language or version they choose to experience it in," the singer added.

Speaking about lending his voice to the cinematic adaptation of one of India's most popular epics, Malik said the role came with immense responsibility, as he had to balance love, devotion and divinity in his rendition.

“My entire focus was on internalising the ultimate grace, patience, and serenity that he represents. Instead of doing too much vocally, I consciously stripped everything back.