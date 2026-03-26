Appreciation of audience matters most, says Happy Raj actor GV Prakash Kumar

GV Prakash Kumar’s Happy Raj is all set to release for the general audience on Friday but early responses to the film’s premiere put him on cloud nine. GV attributes this response to his director Maria Raja Elanchezhian.
“In fact, I was skeptical if I should be going ahead and playing this character because it treads a thin line. Even if something minor goes wrong, the film would misfire but Maria Raja handled it well. Happy is a small-town boy who goes to Bengaluru and tries to adapt. We could have seldom gone wrong in this crucial attempt. I was, in a way, a bit wary of how he will be treating this as a narrative, but after he shot a 10-minute pilot and showed it to me, I was convinced and the result has been positive,” he says.
However, tracking GV Prakash’s filmography as an actor he has pulled off such roles with ease. Be it Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Darling, Sivappu Manjal Pachai or Bachelor, GV took up make-or-break characters and succeeded in playing them. “When it comes to Happy Raj, it’s about an introverted youngster who has his own insecurities. I haven’t played such a character yet and wanted to try something of this sort. Moreover, the narrative as well as the characters around it caters well to the taste of today’s audience,” adds the actor-composer.
GV puts a lot of thought into his acting ventures and says what goes into each of the films. “It is the narration that brings an unseen side of me with each film of mine. Then I try to bring a slice of what the director has envisioned of me. On the sets of Happy Raj, I used to ask the ADs on how they would go about the dialogues. Each of them would have their own unique way of delivering them.
The brainstorming was fun as well as healthy,” he opens up. Happy Raj also has been garnering personal accolades for George Maryan, who plays GV’s father in the film. “I like it when stories revolve around characters and they get a good space to perform. Even in Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Lijumol Jose’s role was much appreciated. In this movie, I would be happy if George Maryan wins appreciation because he deserves it. It will be a personal win for me,” GV Prakash says with a smile.
Having won two National awards for composing, we ask him if there is one around the corner for acting as well. “Of course, my film with Selvaraghavan sir, Mental Manadhil has been shaping up well. We have 10 more days of shoot left and I am sure it will be critically acclaimed. Also, more than the awards, audience’s approval and appreciation matters the most,” he states.
His music for Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons has been receiving a lot of praise. GV also has been the go-to composer of several leading stars. “I guess I am their lucky charm. I also have been receiving a lot of messages for Vishwanath and Sons. I dedicate 15 days in a month for acting and 15 days for music, and the efforts have been paying off,” he concludes.
When it comes to Happy Raj, it’s about an introverted youngster who has his own insecurities. I haven’t played such a character yet and wanted try to something of this sort. Moreover, the narrative as well as the characters around it caters well to the taste of today’s audience —GV Prakash Kumar, music composer-actor