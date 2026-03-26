Appreciation of audience matters most, says Happy Raj actor GV Prakash Kumar

“In fact, I was skeptical if I should be going ahead and playing this character because it treads a thin line. Even if something minor goes wrong, the film would misfire but Maria Raja handled it well. Happy is a small-town boy who goes to Bengaluru and tries to adapt. We could have seldom gone wrong in this crucial attempt. I was, in a way, a bit wary of how he will be treating this as a narrative, but after he shot a 10-minute pilot and showed it to me, I was convinced and the result has been positive,” he says.

However, tracking GV Prakash’s filmography as an actor he has pulled off such roles with ease. Be it Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Darling, Sivappu Manjal Pachai or Bachelor, GV took up make-or-break characters and succeeded in playing them. “When it comes to Happy Raj, it’s about an introverted youngster who has his own insecurities. I haven’t played such a character yet and wanted to try something of this sort. Moreover, the narrative as well as the characters around it caters well to the taste of today’s audience,” adds the actor-composer.