Anushka Sharma lauds ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Gripping, immersive, meticulously crafted

Culturally, the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise has evolved into a mass phenomenon. Its blend of hyper-stylized action, nationalism, and star power has resonated strongly with audiences, reflecting current cinematic trends. Viral moments, music, and even off-screen incidents have amplified its reach, turning it into more than just a film, a conversation driver. The sequel solidifies the franchise as a defining force in modern Bollywood spectacle cinema.

However, the film has also riled up one section of the audience with many claiming it to be pro-establishment propaganda.