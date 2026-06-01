Anushka Sharma celebrates RCB's IPL win with a sweet kiss on Virat Kohli's forehead

Actress Anushka Sharma decided to share the historic moment with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli with an adorable social media post.

On Monday, the 'PK' actress took to her official Instagram handle and published a picture of lovingly planting a kiss on Kohli's forehead while he held the trophy.

Anushka simply dropped a fingers-crossed, a red heart, and a folded hands emoji as the caption.

Earlier, she uploaded a photo of Virat with his back towards the camera on social media after RCB's five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. We could also see former RCB player and batting coach Dinesh Karthik as part of the celebration.