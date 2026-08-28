Anurag Kashyap gives Toxic a second-watch seal of approval

A post by CineBuzz, reshared by Kashyap on Instagram, described the film as one that may require more than a single viewing to fully appreciate. The post rated the film 1/5 on the first watch, saying it was difficult to understand, but gave it 5/5 after a second viewing, noting that its story, characters, symbolism and hidden layers began to make sense.

Calling Toxic a psychological thriller rather than a conventional commercial film, the post suggested that its storytelling and atmospheric presentation reveal themselves gradually.

Kashyap’s reshare has added to the ongoing conversation around the film, which has divided audiences over its unconventional narrative and layered storytelling.