Anurag Kashyap calls Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy his 'boldest and best work'

Taking to his Letterboxd profile, Kashyap gave the film a five-star rating and wrote, "Karthik Subbaraj's boldest and best work so far. So surprising and pleasantly shocking that you just can not see it coming."

The endorsement comes just days after Dorothy was officially announced and ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25.