Anurag Kashyap calls Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy his 'boldest and best work'

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has showered praise on Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film Dorothy, calling it the director's "boldest and best work so far" after watching the film ahead of its theatrical release.
Taking to his Letterboxd profile, Kashyap gave the film a five-star rating and wrote, "Karthik Subbaraj's boldest and best work so far. So surprising and pleasantly shocking that you just can not see it coming."
The endorsement comes just days after Dorothy was officially announced and ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25.
Written, directed and produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his Dhammam Films banner, Dorothy stars Keerthy Suresh in the titular role alongside Sananth and Rishikanth. The film is jointly backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment.
The recently released teaser offered a glimpse into the film's emotionally charged narrative, while Karthik Subbaraj has previously said Dorothy explores themes of identity, caste, masculinity and compassion through deeply human characters.
The film also marks a milestone for Ilaiyaraaja, who has composed the music for his 1,540th feature film. The technical crew includes cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarasu, editor Ganesh Siva, production designer Kumar Gangappan and stunt choreographer Dinesh Subbarayan.
Anurag's glowing endorsement has further heightened expectations for Dorothy, which is set to begin its journey on the international festival circuit before arriving in theatres later this year.