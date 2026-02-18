Anupama Parameswaran's look as Keerthi in 'Crazy Kalyanam' released

The film's producer Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy too took to his Instagram page to pen a birthday wish for the actress. He wrote, "Celebrating the ever-graceful Anupama Parameswaran on her special day as we continue the vibrant journey of 'Crazy Kalyanam', Arrow Cinemas’ second production."

He further said, "On set today, the energy was extra special as we marked her birthday with warmth and gratitude—not just for the occasion, but for the dedication, charm, and emotional depth she brings to every frame. Anupama’s presence lights up the screen, and working alongside the immensely talented Tarun Bhascker, Naresh, and Akhil, she adds a beautiful spark that makes each scene truly come alive."