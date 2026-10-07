Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam' to now hit screens on October 16

However, it now looks like the makers have advanced the release of the film by two weeks. The film is to hit screens on October 16 this year.

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a teaser recently.

The teaser begins with the dad (Dr Naresh) of Keerthi (Anupama Parameswaran) lovingly asking her how she wants her wedding to be conducted. "How much gold do you need?Buy as many sarees as you want! Call all your friends to your wedding. I will conduct your wedding in a grand fashion!," he says.

It is evident from the teaser that he is immensely proud of his younger daughter and is seen bragging to someone that she can even speak in English.