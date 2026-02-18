Anupama Parameswaran to headline director Shaan's psychological thriller!

Shooting for the film, which is being tentatively referred to as Anupama × RJ Shaan, is likely to commence in May this year, sources claim and point out that the makers will reveal the title soon.

Speaking about Anupama Parmeshwaran, well known producer Prerna Arora said, “Anupama Parmeshwaran represents a rare blend of credibility, versatility, and genuine connect with audiences across languages. At a time when cinema demands authenticity and emotional depth, Anupama brings an effortless strength and intelligence to the screen. We are truly delighted to welcome her to this project and to the Ess Kay Gee–Benchmark family, and we believe this collaboration will translate into a powerful theatrical experience for audiences nationwide.”