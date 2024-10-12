Begin typing your search...

    Anupama Parameswaran onboard Dragon

    Titled Dragon, the makers released the first look of the film on Saturday and announced that Anupama Parameswaran has joined the cast.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Oct 2024 2:13 PM GMT
    Anupama Parameswaran onboard Dragon
    X
    Anupama Parameswaran

    CHENNAI: After the success of Love Today, filmmaker-actor Pradeep Ranganathan is teaming up with Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule fame for his next film.

    Titled Dragon, the makers released the first look of the film on Saturday and announced that Anupama Parameswaran has joined the cast.

    Three posters from the film were unveiled at regular intervals.

    Each of them portrayed Pradeep as a ‘worst student’, with books in one hand and cigarettes in the other.

    Dragon is bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, under the banner AGS Entertainment.

    Leon James is composing the music, while Niketh Bommi is handling the camera. Pradeep Ragav is the editor. The film is expected to be released in Tamil and Telugu.

    Pradeep also has Love Insurance Kompany with Vignesh Shivan in his pipeline.

    The film also stars Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah in key roles.

    Pradeep RanganathanAnupama ParameswaranAGS EntertainmentSJ Suryah
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick