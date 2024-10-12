Anupama Parameswaran onboard Dragon

CHENNAI: After the success of Love Today, filmmaker-actor Pradeep Ranganathan is teaming up with Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule fame for his next film.

Titled Dragon, the makers released the first look of the film on Saturday and announced that Anupama Parameswaran has joined the cast.

Three posters from the film were unveiled at regular intervals.

Each of them portrayed Pradeep as a ‘worst student’, with books in one hand and cigarettes in the other.

Dragon is bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, under the banner AGS Entertainment.

Leon James is composing the music, while Niketh Bommi is handling the camera. Pradeep Ragav is the editor. The film is expected to be released in Tamil and Telugu.

Pradeep also has Love Insurance Kompany with Vignesh Shivan in his pipeline.

The film also stars Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah in key roles.