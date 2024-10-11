Anupam Kher’s ‘Vijay 69’ to release on Netflix on Nov 8

MUMBAI: Streaming service Netflix on Friday announced that “Vijay 69”, starring veteran actor Anupam Kher, will debut on its platform on November 8.

Also starring Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja, the slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy. It marks the fourth collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment after series "The Railway Men" and "The Romantics", and Junaid Khan's "Maharaj".

The movie follows the remarkable journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man (Kher), who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon and refusing to let age limit his ambitions, Netflix said in a statement.

Kher said he is grateful to the makers for giving him the opportunity to headline a film.

"‘Vijay 69’ is more than just a film it's a testament to the passion, perseverance, and unshakable human spirit. It embodies the belief that age is never a barrier to pursuing our dreams, and every chapter of life offers the chance for new beginnings. Playing this role has been an inspiring journey for me,” the 69-year-old actor said in a statement.

“I would also like to thank our writer and director, Akshay Roy, and the producers, Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, for giving me this opportunity to remind everyone that no matter the age, our potential for greatness is limitless,” he said.

The film is produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, known for directing YRF titles“Band Baaja Baaraat”, “Shuddh Desi Romance” and “Fan”.