Anupam Kher: ‘Vijay 69’ is a testament to passion, perseverance

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming movie ‘Vijay 69’, has said that the film is a testament to passion, perseverance, and the unshakable human spirit.

‘Vijay 69’ follows the story of a 69 year old triathlete who battles the odds, reminding everyone that ambition knows no bounds. Vijay defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon and refusing to let age limit his ambitions. With its playful spirit and heartfelt message, the film taps into those universal “pick yourself up” moments, blending humour and emotion as it explores the relationships that sustain us.

Talking about the film, Anupam Kher said, “Vijay 69 is more than just a film — it's a testament to passion, perseverance, and the unshakable human spirit. It embodies the belief that age is never a barrier to pursuing our dreams, and every chapter of life offers the chance for new beginnings”.

The actor further mentioned that playing this role has been an inspiring journey for him.

“I'm excited for audiences around the world to experience this wholesome story on Netflix. I would also like to thank our writer and director, Akshay Roy, and the producers, Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, for giving me this opportunity to remind everyone that no matter the age, our potential for greatness is limitless”, he added.

The film, written and directed by Akshay Roy, marks the fourth collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment after ‘The Railway Men’, ‘The Romantics’ and ‘Maharaj’.

Earlier this year, Anupam had shared during a Netflix event that he learnt swimming for this film, and even suffered an injury to his shoulder during the course of filming.

He said at the time, "When I heard the story of this film, I didn't know how to swim. I learned swimming last year and it's one of my achievements like it's an achievement for my character".

The actor has been working in cinema for more than 40 years. With such a humongous body of work, he asserted that this film definitely finds a place in top 5 films in his celebrated filmography.

‘Vijay 69’ is set to stream on Netflix from November 8, 2024.



