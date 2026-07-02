Anupam Kher pays tribute to Vijaya Mehta

CHENNAI: Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi paid heartfelt tributes to legendary theatre director and actor Vijaya Mehta, remembering her as a visionary who transformed Indian theatre and inspired generations of artistes.
Mehta, affectionately known as “Bai”, passed away on Tuesday night at her South Mumbai residence due to age-related ailments.
She was 92.
Kher, who worked with Mehta in her acclaimed films Rao Saheb (1986) and Pestonjee (1988), described her as one of India’s finest theatre minds.
“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Vijaya Mehta. One of the finest theatre minds India has ever produced, an exceptional filmmaker, and above all, a remarkable human being,” he wrote on Instagram.
Recalling his experience of working with the veteran director, Kher said every rehearsal with her was a lesson in acting.
“I had the privilege of working with Vijaya Bai in Rao Saheb and Pestonjee, I had already done a few films by then and thought I understood something about acting. But every rehearsal with her reminded me how vast the ocean of this craft really is,” he said.
He added that despite her immense knowledge, Mehta never imposed it on others. “Her discipline came wrapped in grace, her warmth in humility, and her brilliance in simplicity,” he wrote, adding that the hardest part of losing someone is being forced to speak about them in the past tense.
Shabana Azmi remembered Mehta as an artist who redefined Indian theatre through fearless creativity and artistic vision.
“When you talk of artists that don’t just perform, they redefine an art form, Vijaya Mehta is the first name that comes to mind. A visionary who transformed Indian theatre with curiosity and fearless creativity, she inspired generations of actors, directors and theatre lovers,” Azmi wrote on Instagram.
She added that Mehta’s work “wasn’t merely about the stage; it was about truth, humanity, and the limitless power of storytelling.”