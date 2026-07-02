Anupam Kher pays tribute to Vijaya Mehta

Mehta, affectionately known as “Bai”, passed away on Tuesday night at her South Mumbai residence due to age-related ailments.

She was 92.

Kher, who worked with Mehta in her acclaimed films Rao Saheb (1986) and Pestonjee (1988), described her as one of India’s finest theatre minds.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Vijaya Mehta. One of the finest theatre minds India has ever produced, an exceptional filmmaker, and above all, a remarkable human being,” he wrote on Instagram.