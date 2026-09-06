Anupam Kher hails Sanatanis abroad for preserving Indian traditions during his visit to Sri Ashtalakshmi temple

The ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actor sought divine blessings before beginning the play’s tour. Sharing glimpses from the temple visit, Kher expressed his admiration for the magnificent 90-foot-tall Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman statue, also known as the “Statue of Union.” He described the towering idol as “breathtaking,” saying that standing before Hanuman ji made him feel both protected and humbled.

The actor also praised Indians and followers of Sanatan Dharma living outside India for their efforts to preserve their traditions and keep their cultural roots alive. Anupam expressed his deep respect for those working to spread the timeless teachings of Sanatan Dharma across the world.

The carousel of videos and pictures features Anupam Kher performing aarti at the temple, posing in front of the majestic Hanuman idol. He also posted group pictures with the cast. Kher also shared glimpses of his time exploring Houston with his team ahead of their first performance.