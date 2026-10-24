Anupam Kher announces his 556th film ‘Out of Fashion: Find myself on the set of a Swedish-Belgian film

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with the makers and wrote: “PROUD TO ANNOUNCE MY 556TH FILM — OUT OF FASHION! A long time ago, I read in a film book, “Cinema has no language.” I heard the words, but I don’t think I truly understood them then. Today, as I find myself on the set of a Swedish-Belgian film, surrounded by people, places and a language different from my own, I feel their meaning.”

He said that cinema finds its way to the heart.

“A look, a silence, a moment of tenderness!! These need no translation. They remind us that, beneath all our facial differences, we recognise the same hopes, fears and love,” Anupam added.

The veteran star expressed gratitude for being a part of the “tender” film.