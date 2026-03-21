Anishma tells 'Youth' director Ken Karunas: Watching your dreams come true is so beautiful

She told Ken, the film's director and lead actor, "I’ve seen your struggles, your dedication, your sleepless nights, your silent battles… and I’ve also seen your belief when things weren’t easy. And today, seeing you shine as both a director and the hero of this film… it honestly brings tears to my eyes. I always knew one day the world would see you as the star I’ve always believed in. But beyond all this… beyond the success, the reviews, the celebration… you are not just my director, not just the hero of this film, you are my best friend, my constant, someone who has become such a strong and irreplaceable part of my life."

She then went on to explain why this film was special to her. She said, "This film is special to me because you made it ours for all of us. Thank you for trusting me, for bringing me into this, for making me feel like I truly belong. Your success doesn’t feel separate from me… it feels like mine too, because that’s how much you mean to me. Your happiness, your growth, your dreams, they matter to me more than I can ever explain. How many ever Sonal’s and Kanakavalli’s comes to your life ill always be the Preshika to Praveen. @kenkarunaas."