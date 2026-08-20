Anishma Anilkumar-starrer 'Modha Rathri' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Sources close to the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that Modha Rathiri will revolve around an ordinary village wedding that turns into an extraordinary rollercoaster of hilarious misunderstandings, unexpected twists and heartwarming emotions. Set entirely over the course of a single night, the film will keep the laughs coming as one surprise would lead to another. Rishikanth is debuting as hero through this film while actress Anishma Anilkumar, who won appreciation for her outstanding performance in ‘Sirai’ and ‘Youth’, is playing the film's female lead.

Producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers, speaking on an earlier occasion, had said, "The very first narration made us laugh, smile and imagine how audiences would react inside a theatre. That's when we knew this story deserved to be made. 'Modha Rathiri' has everything we enjoy as movie lovers: humour, emotions, relatable characters and endless entertainment. Raja Karuppasamy has brought that energy beautifully onto the screen our entire cast and crew have worked with incredible passion to complete the film on schedule.